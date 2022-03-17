Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

