Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.13.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$72.42. 18,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,250. The firm has a market cap of C$22.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.89. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.