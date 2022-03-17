Robert W. Baird Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $230.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.37.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $189.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,889,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after buying an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,006,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,294,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

