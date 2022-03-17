Rocket Vault (RVF) One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.56 or 0.06858976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,472.25 or 0.99691841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040258 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars.

