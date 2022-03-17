RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 469,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,519,255 shares.The stock last traded at 8.68 and had previously closed at 8.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RocketLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

