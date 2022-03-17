ROCKI Hits Market Capitalization of $982,354.91 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $982,354.91 and approximately $123,576.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.61 or 0.06834099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.34 or 0.99919242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041265 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars.

