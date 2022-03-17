Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) COO Amit Nagra Sells 5,098 Shares

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) COO Amit Nagra sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $19,882.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RKLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,158. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

