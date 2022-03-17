Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

