Ronald Liam Mooney Sells 9,670 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32.

Shares of CCO traded up C$2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.67. 1,016,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,978. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target (up previously from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.18.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

