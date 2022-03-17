ROOBEE Market Capitalization Reaches $8.01 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00220764 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

