Roper Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

ROP traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $457.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $389.79 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 911.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

