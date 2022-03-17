Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

