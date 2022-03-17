Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target to €107.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of BMWYY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 132,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

