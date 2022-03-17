Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target to €107.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of BMWYY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. 132,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

