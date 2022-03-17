Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,100 Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,726.11 ($48.45).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,102.50 ($40.34). 1,928,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,161.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,820.31. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.