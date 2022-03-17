Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -91.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.89.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

