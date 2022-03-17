Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

