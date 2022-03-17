Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.