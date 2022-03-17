Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Y opened at $670.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $666.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

