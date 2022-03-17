Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,151 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

