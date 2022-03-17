Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSE WLK opened at $118.21 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

