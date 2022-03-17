Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.26 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $27.82 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,106. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

