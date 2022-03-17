Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.