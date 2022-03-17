Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

