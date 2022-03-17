Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 70.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.