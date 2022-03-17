Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,329 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $145.31 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $170.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.