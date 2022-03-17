Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,762 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DaVita by 100.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DaVita by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

