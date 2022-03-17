Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,769 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after buying an additional 792,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Credicorp by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE BAP opened at $167.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.