Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 18,052 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.