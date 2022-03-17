Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 189,272 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,272 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 37,946.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,383,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

