Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,819 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 261.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

