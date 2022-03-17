Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,862 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

