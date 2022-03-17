Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,862 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $90.78.
Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.
XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.