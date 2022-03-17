Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

WMS stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

