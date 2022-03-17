Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $4.80. Royal Mail shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

ROYMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.