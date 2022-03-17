Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYMF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.