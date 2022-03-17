RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.71.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of RPM International by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM opened at $82.01 on Thursday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

