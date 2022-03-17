RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 135 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RPSGF remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday.
