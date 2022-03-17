RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 135 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RPSGF remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

