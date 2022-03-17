RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches Market Cap of $124.66 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $124.66 million and $1.40 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

