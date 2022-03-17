RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded up $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,104. The company has a market capitalization of $506.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

