Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.2 days.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

RUSMF opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

