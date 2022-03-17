Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $90.45

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.45, but opened at $86.80. Ryanair shares last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 36,883 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ryanair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
