Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $90.45

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.45, but opened at $86.80. Ryanair shares last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 36,883 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ryanair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

