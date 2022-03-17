Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

