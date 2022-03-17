Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 48,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,451,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $535.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $55,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.