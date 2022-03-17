SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.57 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $233,806.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.05 or 0.06837859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,503.06 or 0.99837385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040205 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,747,409 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,562 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.