SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $261,605.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,504.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.54 or 0.00719757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023934 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

