Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32. Safehold has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,357,211 shares of company stock worth $199,249,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Safehold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after buying an additional 151,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Safehold by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,732,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

