SafeInsure Trading 56.1% Higher This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $27,457.05 and $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000935 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,389,068 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.