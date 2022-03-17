SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $299.43 million and approximately $31,314.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.28 or 0.06891973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,507.63 or 0.99981929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040218 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

