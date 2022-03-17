SafePal Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $77.90 million and $19.41 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000692 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

