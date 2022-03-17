Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 214,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SALM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

