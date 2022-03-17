Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $959.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $959.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.90 million to $974.63 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

